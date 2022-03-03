What’s being called the biggest win of the season, the Bucks take down the Heat at Fiserv Forum, 120-119.

A back-and-forth affair that elicited every emotion in the spectrum of emotions.

Excitement: When Khris Middleton dropped 21 points in the first half, including nine of the team’s 14 threes made in the first half.

Frustration: Drop defense allowing open threes for Miami off pick-n-roll action which helped propel them to a 14-point lead.

Agony: Costly turnovers that Miami capitalized on scoring 21 points off of the Bucks 14 turnovers.

Bliss: The errant pass from Caleb Martin to allow a jump ball between Jimmy Butler & Giannis. Giannis winning that jump ball. Jrue Holiday’s floater off the glass to secure one of, if not the biggest win of the regular season.

All of the emotions. Relive it all with Bucks Talk hosted by Justin Garcia, presented by Gruber Law Offices.

