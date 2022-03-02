President Biden nominating Ketanji Brown Jackson last week to be first Black woman to sit on U-S Supreme Court.

For many people, this is the first time being introduced to the 51-year-old.

Professor of political science at U-W Madison Ryan Owens says Brown Jackson has a background that’s a little different that other judges and nominees but in other respects very similar.

“Where she is similar, she is a Harvard undergraduate. She was a Harvard law school graduate as well. She was on the United States sentencing commission for a handful of years. She has a background in public defender work which is unusual for a modern Supreme Court Justice,” said Owens.

