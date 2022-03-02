The first two series of regular-season games have been canceled after the MLB and player’s union failed to reach a deal.

Bars and restaurants near American Family Field in Milwaukee say the news is tough to swallow.

“That week is probably the best week of business that we can have,” Anthony Luchini of Kelly’s Bleachers told Wisconsin’s Morning News. “So not having that hurts immensely.”

“We just love seeing baseball, especially these last two years have been a little different than the norm obviously. Just want to get back into the habit of burgers, brats, and baseball.”

Luchini says they will anxiously await the start of the regular season.

“Baseball kind of kicks off our summer. As soon as Opening Day comes around, it just feels like warm weather is coming, more people in the bar, more people in the area, a great atmosphere. So it will be missed.”

