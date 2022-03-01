MILWAUKE- Harley Davidson is putting a temporary stop on its business dealings with Russia.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, Harley is temporarily suspending business, including bike sales, to Russia amid the growing conflict with Ukraine.

“In light of the crisis in Ukraine, Harley-Davidson has suspended its business in Russia and all shipments of its bikes to the country. Our thoughts continue for the safety of the people of Ukraine and those impacted by the crisis,” the company said in a statement.

The company did not say if, or when, they plan to start shipping bikes to Russia again. They also did not specify how many motorcycles they sold in Russia.

