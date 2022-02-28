MILWAUKEE, WI- Alcohol produced in Russia is starting to see a major backlash in the U-S. after their invasion of Ukraine last week.

Many liquor stores around the country are removing Russian made products to protest the conflict with Ukraine.

Wisconsin based Otto’s Wine and Spirits’ Tim Berger says he sympathizes with Ukraine but it’s still too early to tell if sales of Russian liquor has been impacted by the war.

He says Russian vodka takes up less than 5 percent of their shelf space but there are a couple of brands that are popular.

“What we have on our shelf has been purchased by us already. Maybe in the future we’re going to think twice about re-buying until this (Russia/Ukraine war) is settled,” said Berger.

The most popular brands of Russian vodka Otto’s sell are Russian Standard and Beluga.

“I thought Stoli was the best selling but it was brought to my attention that it’s made in Latvia.”

