MILWAUKEE – One person is dead and two others are fighting for their lives following a triple shooting in Milwaukee.

Police say it happened around 2:20 a.m. Sunday near 6th and Cleveland.

A 29-year-old man was found dead at the scene, while a 30-year-old man and 52-year-old man were both rushed to hospitals in critical condition.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

As of Sunday afternoon, no suspects had been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.