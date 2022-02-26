MILWAUKEE- Milwaukee County’s fight against COVID-19 is improving in almost every measurable metric.

Milwaukee County Health Policy Advisor Dr. Ben Weston says the county’s positivity rate has dropped to 4.8% while daily case numbers have dropped to 100 cases per day. Both metrics have not been recorded since July of 2021.

Despite the positive trends in cases, deaths, and positivity rate, Milwaukee County’s vaccination rate continues to hover around 60%.

The drop in positive cases put Milwaukee in the medium COVID risk area, which the Milwaukee Health Department advises that people who are at high risk of severe COVID should consult with their doctor about masking. Commissioner Kirsten Johnson says those at high risk include the unvaccinated & immunocompromised.

The CDC on Friday changed their masking recommendations for people who live in communities experiencing low to moderate transmission levels. You can find those recommendations here.

The City of Milwaukee’s mask mandate runs until March 1st. Once it expires, Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson said he had no intention of replacing it with a different mandate.