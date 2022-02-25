UPDATE 7:00PM

MILWAUKEE- Milwaukee Police shot, and wounded, a 23-year-old man they say walked into MPD District 5 and opened fire in the lobby.

Police Chief Jeffrey Norman says the suspect walked into the lobby and fired shots several time towards officers who were working inside the building near Locust and Vel R Phillips Avenue on Milwaukee’s north side. According to Norman, members of MPD returned fire, at which point the suspect fled on foot.

He was pursued by police, who encountered him less than two blocks away and opened fire again. The suspect was struck several times and suffered non life threatening injuries. Norman says he was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained from the shooting.

Police district 5 is where 20-year-old Keishon Thomas was found dead in his jail cell Wednesday night. Thomas was taken into custody Wednesday following a traffic stop. Police have not provided a cause of death. Chief Norman said during a media briefing on the shooting Friday afternoon that it was too early to tell if Thomas’s death, and the shooting, were related. Three officers were put on paid leave while an investigation into his death takes place.

Chief Norman said the officers who shot the suspect this afternoon have been put on administrative leave. The West Allis Police Department is leading the investigation.

ORIGINAL POST 4:30PM

MILWAUKEE- Reports of a police involved shooting has led to a number of blocks being taped off around Milwaukee Police District 5 on the city’s north side.

WTMJ’s Jasper Appleton is on scene and reports seeing at least a dozen police cruisers and dozens of uniformed officers around the district HQ near 7th and Locust.

Police have not provided many details regarding the shooting but law enforcement sources say a suspect approached the building and opened fire before being chased, and shot by Milwaukee Police Officers.

Milwaukee Police are expected to provide an update within the hour.