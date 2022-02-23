The conflict along the Russia-Ukraine border is causing more pain at the gas pump in the U.S. in recent days.

Professor of political science at U-W Madison Yoshiko Herrera says we could see a $4.00 a gallon in Wisconsin as early as this spring.

“We are already at $96-97 a barrel (of oil) so getting up to $100 dollars a barrel seems like that’s a distinct possibility,” said Herrera.

She says the conflict along the Russia-Ukraine border is affecting those prices by causing fear of higher oil prices even without an actual cut off of supply.

