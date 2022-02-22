MILWAUKEE – The City of Milwaukee issued a weather emergency declaration due to rain and ice on Tuesday afternoon.

The order meant that libraries would be closing around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, with all other city offices to be closed by 3:00 p.m.

City health clinics were already closed on Tuesday. Schools in the MPS school district were closed as well.

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s office also said that some garbage and recycling collections were expected to be impacted, as some vehicles and crews had been redeployed to focus on ice control.

Stay safe everyone! — City of Milwaukee (@cityofmilwaukee) February 22, 2022

Public works crews were set to continue working on deicing efforts throughout Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

After continuously salting citywide since the overnight, we are currently readdressing side streets. All streets will continue to be addressed until they are safe to travel. If your scheduled garbage/recycling pick up was missed leave your cart out until it’s serviced this week. — Milwaukee DPW (@milwaukeedpw) February 22, 2022

Acting Mayor Johnson’s office said it anticipated the emergency declaration to be lifted by Wednesday morning.