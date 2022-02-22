It’s Gene Mueller week on WTMJ.

The Wisconsin’s Morning News host will retire on Friday, February 25th.

All this week, we’ll welcome special guests to reflect on Mueller’s 44 year career.

On Wednesday, Jodi Becker- former Wisconsin’s Morning News co-host- shared her favorite memories of Gene.

“You led my example. I don’t remember ever you correcting me or doing anything in a negative way. You had all this influence and you never told anybody or directed anybody to do anything. They just all looked to your example and how you were modeling stuff. And it was like ‘well if Gene’s doing it, it must be the right way.'”

