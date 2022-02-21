Film critic and On Milwaukee writer Matt Mueller usually talks to Wisconsin’s Weekend News hosts about the latest in food, film and music. This Sunday, however, was all about the real star of the show: Matt’s dad.

WTMJ’s Gene Mueller is retiring after 44 years of being on the air. Even though his last day is Friday, Matt doesn’t seem to think it will be the last time Gene will be on the air. “I would be shocked if this was the last time anyone heard from him, I don’t think he’s going to go into hibernation and I don’t think this is the last you will hear from Gene Mueller.”

Despite his odd sleep schedule and being recognized in public, growing up with a well-known dad was nothing out of the ordinary for Matt. “Sometimes we were at the grocery store and someone would be like ‘where do I recognize your voice from?'” Matt said “I think my dad helped teach me how to handle even the smallest level of fame.”

If the fame was difficult for anyone, said Matt, it was Gene. Matt recalled several instances of Gene having to leave birthday parties, games and social events early. Retirement for Gene means he can sleep in and go to a Buck’s game on a Tuesday night without having to leave an hour in.

Of all his redeeming qualities, Matt said it is Gene’s professionalism he admires the most. “He works so hard to do the best show possible and one it’s to have fun in the process, but [he] always wanted to make sure that the show is the best possible. Whether it was on 620 and reporting the news or whether it was on 94.5 talking about Desperate Housewives.”

From his short-lived acting career to his long-term broadcast vocation, Gene puts his best foot forward into all that he does including being a father.