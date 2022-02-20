MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says shots were reportedly fired from one vehicle to another along I-41/43/894 West on Sunday afternoon, leading to a full freeway shutdown.
TRAFFIC ALERT: A full freeway closure is underway on I-43 westbound near Forest Home Ave. All westbound traffic is being diverted off the freeway at 60th Street, while MCSO investigates a citizen-witness report of gunshots fired from one vehicle towards another.— Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (@MilwCoSheriff) February 20, 2022
Can confirm the highway closure. https://t.co/iBk2u9beTP pic.twitter.com/nMv2q1amTw— Matt Pauley (@MattPauleyOnAir) February 20, 2022
This is the second time in 15 hours that a freeway in Milwaukee has been forced to close because of shots being fired.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says traffic was diverted off I-94 Eastbound near 35th Street around 11:00 p.m. last night after an adult man was shot.
That man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
ALERT: A full freeway closure is underway – enacted at about 11 pm on I-94 eastbound at 35th Street, as MCSO investigates a shooting that took place near that location and resulted in a non-life-threatening leg injury to a male victim, who is being treated at an area hospital.— Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (@MilwCoSheriff) February 20, 2022