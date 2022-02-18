High wind gusts of up to 50 mph is coming to Milwaukee, meaning power outages might make a reappearance.

We Energies spokesperson, Amy Jahns, said the best thing you can do to prepare for a power outage; besides having emergency kits with blankets, batteries, flashlights and battery-packed phone chargers, is to know how to report one. To do so, you can visit the mobile app, visit their website or call 1-800-662-4797.

Jahns said there will be crews on standby if any power outages do come in. She said if a powerline does come down, always assume it’s energized and stay at least 25 feet away from it.

Call We Energies at 1-800-662-4797 if a power line is down in your area.