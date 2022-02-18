MILWAUKEE – Sports betting could soon be happening in Milwaukee.

Governor Tony Evers announced Friday that his administration has reached an agreement with the Forest County Potawatomi to offer “event wagering on sports and non-sports events.”

The deal is still subject to a 45-day approval from the U.S. Department of Interior.

This comes after the Evers administration announced similar deals with the Oneida Nation and the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin.

The Forest County Potawatomi says it hopes to open a sports book venue at the Potawatomi Hotel and Casino in Milwaukee by “the end of 2022.”