Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge David Borowski wants more police on the streets and says the city has enough money to start recovering from the problems we’ve faced the past few years; like car theft, shootings and overdose deaths.

And he’s looking at the two mayoral candidates and the county executive, among others to expedite the process.

Borowski called for an upgrade in law enforcement by hiring more detectives and adding more police to surveille the streets. He pointed to the “COVID money,” the federal funding disbursed by President Biden and former President Trump in response to the pandemic, as an viable asset Milwaukee can use to improve the city.

“There’s plenty of money out there right now to recover from the problems we’ve had in the last couple of years,” Borowski said. “Milwaukee county and the state are literally sitting on tens, if not, hundreds of millions of dollars that need to be spent. We need more resources. Candidly, law enforcement needs more resources.”

Borowski highlighted Milwaukee leadership, or lack thereof. He said he’s heard “very little” from the elected officials and finds the lack of outrage over children being killed “unacceptable.” He said children dying deserves a level of ire from both elected officials and the community that he’s “not seeing.” He dismissed the practice of Milwaukee officials releasing a press release about the killings and then just “moving on” the next day.

“We’ve not had enough leadership in Milwaukee on this issue for last 5-10 years as the homicides rate has increased…crime across the board has increased….You’ve discussed the auto theft problem, non fatal shootings, overdose deaths….and we’ve had no leadership.”

Borowski said things have gotten worse and these problems need a urgent response.