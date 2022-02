A new exhibit at the Milwaukee Public Museum has something for every dinosaur fan! Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family even has interactive portions, which allows people to put themselves into the scene with the dinosaurs. The exhibit opens February 18th and runs through May 18th.

Milwaukee Public Museum Curator of Geological Collections Patti Coorough Burke says toddlers and very small children may find the interactive portion a bit startling.

