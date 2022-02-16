MILWAUKEE- Summerfest is easing some of the restrictions it put in place last year in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Festival organizers today said that guests will not need to wear a face covering, show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, or show proof of a vaccine, to enter the festival grounds.

“MWF will monitor the situation and continue to work closely with health experts, while following local guidelines,” festival officials said in a news release Wednesday.

After canceling Summerfest in 2020 due to the pandemic, the festival instituted a handful of guest requirements for entry to the festival grounds last year & also moved the festival from mid-summer to early September.

The festival today also announced a new headliner. Rod Stewart will play the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 7th. Other headliners this year include Jason Aldean, who will play on the festival’s opening night, Justin Bieber who will play on June 24th, and Halsey who will perform at the Amphitheater on July 2nd.

Summerfest will be held on three consecutive weekends; June 23-25, June 30-July 2, July 7-9.