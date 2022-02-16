MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says a 13-year-old girl has died after contracting COVID-19.

The girl showed up at the emergency room with worsening COVID symptoms weeks ago and died in the ICU on Monday, February 14, 2022.

MCMEO reporting death of 13 yoa from Complications of infection w/novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Other factors: Kabuki syndrome, immunodeficiency disorder, end stage renal disease/dialysis, status post liver transplant (2017), pulmonary fibrosis, vaccinated Pfizer 6/19 & 7/10/21 — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) February 16, 2022

The child was suffering from multiple pre-existing conditions at the time she was admitted to the hospital, including Kabuki syndrome, pulmonary fibrosis, end stage renal disease and immunodeficiency disorder.

The girl had received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the summer of 2021, according to records provided by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner.

Her cause of death has been listed as “Complications of infection with novel Coronavirus.”