Ezekiel Burnett’s teddy bear is back in his arms thanks to viral social media posts and the Milwaukee Mitchell Airport.

Burnett’s family was in town over Thanksgiving when he accidentally threw the stuffed animal into the rafters of the concourse.

In a series of now viral posts, the Milwaukee Airport attempted to track down the bear’s owner.

Anyone fly in or out of Milwaukee on January 4 and are now missing their teddy bear? 🧸 Let us know! We’ve got him. pic.twitter.com/eGO81E4EcF — MKE – Milwaukee Airport (@MitchellAirport) February 5, 2022

Between Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok, the posts were seen over 4 million times.

“Our posts set all-time records for the airport’s social media accounts,” said Harold Mester, Director of Public Affairs and Marketing, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. “Now as a result, [Milwaukee Airport] has more TikTok followers than any other airport in the world.”

Update: Thank you all so much! We found the owner and we are working out the details for their reunion! Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/EgZSzXRJ9z — MKE – Milwaukee Airport (@MitchellAirport) February 9, 2022

The Burnett family was flown by Southwest Airlines from their home in Texas to reunite the boy with his beloved friend.