MILWAUKEE COUNTY- The polls are now closed.

Voters across south-east Wisconsin today casting ballots in the spring primary for races that will shape school boards & city halls.

Among some of the major races are a 7-way primary for Milwaukee Mayor. This is the first open primary for Mayor of Milwaukee in nearly two decades.

The Menomonee Falls School Board could undergo a major change as eight candidates are vying for three open board seats. School districts in Bristol, Burlington, Cedarburg, Columbus, East Troy, Elmbrook, Fort Atkinson, Germantown, Greendale, Mequon-Thiensville, Racine, Raymond, and Whitnall are also running primaries for open seats.

