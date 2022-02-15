The COVID-19 vaccine’s purpose is to help prevent tragic outcomes, like hospitalizations and higher likelihoods of death, for people who get the disease, according to President and CEO of Medical College Wisconsin, Dr. John Raymond. It is not meant to serve as an “impenetrable shield” that completely inhibits the odds of becoming infected. Rather it lessens the severity of the sickness.

According to the CDC, the booster shot protection starts to decline after four months. Raymond insists that “even if the protection you get starts to decline after four month…there’s still very, very significant protection.”

While heart rates stay elevated for up to one year after being affected by the virus, there’s not a good idea of the long term impact of the virus. People who have survived COVID seem more likely to die from other diseases like heart problems. Raymond thinks over the years we’ll learn that COVID has a negative long term impact on overall health, making COVID-19 survivors more susceptible to other diseases.

The Food and Drug Administration delaying the Pfizer vaccine for children under five was expected according to Raymond.

“I think this should give people confidence that the FDA is doing their job which is to make sure that products are both safe and effective, especially when talking about kids,” Raymond said.