MILWAKUEE, WI- As a part of Black History Month, WTMJ is looking back at the rich history in Milwaukee and also introducing you to African Americans who are creating the future of black history in the city.

Black Lens is a programming and outreach initiative by Milwaukee Film that puts a spotlight on the work of African Americans filmmakers throughout North America.

