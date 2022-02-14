UPDATE

Milwaukee Police say Jackson was found safe on Monday (February 14th) afternoon.

ORIGINAL POST

MILWAUKEE- Milwaukee Police are asking for your help in finding Saaliyah N. Jackson.

Jackson was last seen Saturday afternoon near 85th and Hampton on Milwaukee’s north side. Police say Jackson was last seen in a red Kia and is believed to be in the company of others.

The girl is described as African American, standing roughly 5’1 and weighing 98 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a black and white shirt underneath, black leggings and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401.