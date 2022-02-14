In line with the annual tradition, Garth Cramer from Boelter+Lincoln joined WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi to breakdown his favorite, and least favorite, Super bowl ads along with popular themes.

Among his favorite commercials were Rocket Mortgage’s featuring Anna Kendrick and Coinbase’s unconventional QR code advertisement. Contrastingly, Cramer found Budweiser’s Clydesdale advertisement to be flat.

Forty-percent of Super bowl advertisers were new this year and as a result some of the traditional serial commercials were forgotten. Cramer said “There wasn’t as much room for some of these bigger brands to shoe horn the traditional, long-running spots in there.”

Costing $7 million for just thirty seconds, the goal of all Super bowl ads is to be a topic of discussion. One way this was done was by targeting generations with content applicable to their age group.

Younger, tech savvy audience members were reached through cryptocurrency and electric vehicles whereas ads for older generations were heavily focused on nostalgia. Cramer said “Chances are if you didn’t get it [the ad] it wasn’t meant for you.”

This year’s Super Bowl had an average of 42.7 million viewers, peaking at 51.6 million.