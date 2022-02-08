MILWAUKEE- Tradition sells well. Harley Davidson executives today say better-than-expected sales of their Pan America touring bike helped boost overall bike sales and helped the company record their 4th consecutive quarter with a positive earnings sheet.

During the company’s 4th quarter earnings call with investors, company executives say overall revenue from motorcycle sales increased 71% when compared with Q4 of 2020.

“We are very pleased with our performance, especially in light of the many challenges that ’21 brought us,” Company CEO Jochen Zeitz said. “We anticipate the momentum from a strong ’21 to continue into ’22 and I’m very optimistic in the great potential for Harley-Davidson in the coming years.”

The company’s net income was $22 million, or 15 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $96 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Zeitz says the launch of the Pan America bike helped an increase in bike sales, especially in the United States.

“From the outset we saw the potential of the adventure touring category and as of today it’s the second fastest growing category in America,” Zeitz added. “The immediate success of Pan America resulted in our selling out our allocation throughout the production year and has led to Pan America to becoming the fastest selling adventure touring bike in North America.”

Despite the company’s success in growing the brand through a more traditional motorcycle, the company isn’t backing off of its support of the Livewire brand, which was spun off into its own stand alone company in December of 2021. Zeitz said they expect the brand to expand during the 2nd quarter of 2022.