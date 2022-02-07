The Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company announced today that Dick Leinenkugel will retire as president at the end of 2022 and pass the baton to his nephew and sixth-generation Leinenkugel, Tony Bugher.

Dick was named president of Leinenkugel’s in 2014 and has presided over several successful ventures for the brand. Most recently, he led the resurgence of Summer Shandy that resulted in a return to growth, as well as the development of a number of innovations, including Lemon Haze IPA, Chocolate Dunkel and Juicy Peach. During Dick’s tenure, the Leinie Lodge continued to grow, welcoming over 125,000 visitors each year, and the brewery installed a pilot brewing system which will enable even greater innovation for the Leinenkugel’s beverage portfolio. Beyond these successes, Dick has been the primary ambassador for Leinenkugel’s and an exemplary leader who is beloved throughout the beer industry.

“I am humbled to have served as the seventh brewery president in our company’s 155-year history and am thrilled another descendent of Jacob Leinenkugel will now lead our brewery,” said Dick Leinenkugel. “Working with the Molson and Coors families has been a blessing, especially when it comes to understanding the value of heritage in a business.”

Tony Bugher, Dick’s successor, has held a variety of roles at Molson Coors including craft and import manager, field marketing manager, and sr. distributor sales executive. Bugher currently serves as Leinenkugel’s associate marketing manager, where he leads sales and distributor engagement, branded partnerships, and oversees the new pilot brewery.

“Each generation of Leinenkugel’s leadership has made a significant impact throughout our 155 years of brewing history,” said Tony Bugher. “It’s an honor and a privilege to have that opportunity to continue the legacy alongside my uncle John and cousins Katie and Matt Leinenkugel. I appreciate all that I’ve learned from Dick throughout the past eight years and look forward to the future of our family’s storied brand that we love so much.”

“From distributors to consumers, just about everyone familiar with the Leinenkugel’s brand also knows, respects and admires Dick Leinenkugel,” said Gavin Hattersley, Molson Coors CEO. “He’s had a legendary career and will leave an unforgettable legacy. We are thrilled it will be carried on by his nephew Tony, knowing family heritage is a key part of what makes this brewery so special.”

Tony will join Dick on the Leinenkugel 155th Anniversary Appreciation Tour. The tour will kick off this winter and visit key distributor markets throughout the year, with Tony officially taking the helm on Jan. 1, 2023.

Founded in 1867, in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin; Leinenkugel is the nation’s seventh oldest operating brewery. The brewery has expanded over the years and today sells its products in all 50 states, and is part of Molson Coors U.S. craft division, Tenth and Blake. More information can be found here.