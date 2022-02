UPDATE @ 10:52 a.m. – The Milwaukee Police Department says Hevin has been found safely.

ORIGINAL STORY

MILWAUKEE – Police in Milwaukee are asking for help from the public in locating a critically missing child.

11-year-old Hevin Dye was last seen around 12:50 p.m. Saturday near 47th and Hope.

She’s described as 5’2″ and 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair with a pink stripe in a poneytail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.