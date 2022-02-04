U.S. Senator Ron Johnson says concerns over a meeting he virtually attended at the Trump International Hotel on January 4th are overblown.

The Washington Post reported that Johnson, along with three other Republican Senators attended a meeting called by MyPillow executive Mike Lindell. The Post report says attendees heard from a handful of presenters who voiced concerns regarding the legitimacy of the 2020 Presidential election including, “that the 2020 vote had been influenced by foreign powers and that proper investigation required gaining access to voting machines around the country.”

Johnson, a guest with WTMJ’s Jeff Wagner Friday afternoon, said the meeting was mischaracterized by the paper.

“I don’t believe that (delaying the certification of the election) was ever discussed,” Johnson said Friday. “They were talking about what machines might have done.”

Johnson, who was at that point the head of the Senate’s Homeland Security Committee, also held a hearing on the election on December 16th, 2020.

“In my hearing examining the 2020 election, and there were irregularities, I laid out the fact that three letters were sent to all these companies and to government agencies from democrats after 2016 talking about how machines could change votes. They weren’t called crazy for just raising the issue,” Johnson told Wagner. “I was trying to find out what was happening & I never thought we should scornfully dismiss the concerns of tens of millions of Americans.”

The Washington Post story also reported that Johnsons office was among those to receive a December 18th, 2020, memo circulated by the president’s allies that pushed for using data from the National Security Agency to show foreign interference in the election.