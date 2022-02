The Opening Ceremony is in the books and the 2022 Winter Olympics have begun in Beijing.

Norway is the favorite to come away with the most gold medals at these games, according to Nielsen. The Scandanavian country is projected to win 21 gold medals and 44 medals overall.

Next is Germany with 11 golds and 30 overall and “Russia” with 10 gold and 30 overall (10,30).

The United States team is projected to win 7 gold medals and 22 medals overall.