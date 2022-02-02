UPDATE

Milwaukee Police & MPS leadership provided an update on the shooting this morning. Video courtesy of our news partners at TMJ4

MILWAUKEE- Four teen girls and an adult becoming the latest victims of gun violence in Milwaukee.

According to Milwaukee Police, all five people were shot near 18th and Olive Tuesday night in space outside Rufus King High School.

Police initially took three victims, 15, 16, & 17 year old girls, to the hospital where they were treated for injuries. Two more people eventually showed up at the hospital early this morning. Those two women were 15 and 20 years old.

As the shootings took place outside, a basketball game was taking place inside the school. It’s unknown at this time if the two events are connected.

No arrests have been made but are seeking a known suspect.