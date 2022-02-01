MILWAUKEE- Milwaukee Police Officer Herbert Davis, who was shot three times last Thursday, will soon be on a plane headed to Los Angeles to watch his Cincinnati Bengals play in Super Bowl 56.

Davis was gifted Super Bowl tickets by WTMJ and our parent company Good Karma Brands on Tuesday during Wisconsin’s Afternoon News. Davis tells WTMJ he plans to take his dad with him.

“My dad is my best friend and as much as I am happy and excited about this, this would mean the world to him as much as it would mean to me,” Davis said. “Hopefully we both get to see a win and I’m so appreciative. They say God works in mysterious ways and this is one of them.”

In addition to tickets for the game, Davis is also being gifted airfare, hotel accommodations, and a couple thousand dollars ins pending money to use while in Los Angeles.

Davis, a self described super fan of the Bengals, was wearing Bengals gear when he was released from the hospital following the shooting last week and on Sunday his fandom was on full display when a video of him went viral after his team beat the Kansas City Chiefs to clinch a spot in the Super Bowl.

The 26 year old officer was shot three times after conducting a welfare check on a man who was slumped over in the front seat of his car near 25th and St. Paul Avenue. Police say Davis approached the suspect, identified as 22 year old Jetrin Rodthong, around 5:30pm on Thursday, January 27th when Rodthong awoke and opened fire. Davis was struck and Rodthong eventually stole his police cruiser before crashing several blocks away and arrested.

Rodthong has since been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and use of a dangerous weapon. A cash bond has been set at $1 million and he’s due in court for a preliminary hearing on February 9th.

Davis is one of three law enforcement officers shot in the line of duty during the month of January. Detective Andrew Wilkiewicz was shot on January 13th at the Shake Shack in Milwaukee’s 3rd Ward neighborhood. Wilkiewicz, wo was off duty at the time, intervened in an attempted car jacking. He has since been released from the hospital. Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Deputy Christian Almonte was shot on Wednesday, January 26th after Almonte stopped a vehicle registration violation near 68th and Adler. Almonte was treated and released from the hospital last week. The suspect in that incident took his own life.

While he says he’s grateful for the tickets and outpouring of support, Officer Davis told WTMJ he’s turning his attention towards helping his fellow brothers in blue.

“These guys suffered the same thing I suffered through and their families are going through this as well and it kind of felt as if I’m getting so much recognition, what are they getting?” Davis says a GoFundMe account has been set up for detective Wilkiewicz and deputy Almonte. Money raised will go towards helping them get to the Super Bowl, as well, or will be put towards a charity of their choice.