WTMJ Cares and Steve Scaffidi partner with Best Buddies WI!

Can’t figure out what to get your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day? We can help! WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi will send your loved one a personalized video message. He can sing… he can dance… or even recite a poem. Personalized Valentine’s Day messages from Steve Scaffidi himself… with all proceeds benefitting Best Buddies Wisconsin! Request yours below! WTMJ Cares is sponsored by Gruber Law Offices and Welke’s Milwaukee Florist.

Steve Scaffidi also encourages you to register for the Best Buddies Friendship Walk! Those who request a Valentine’s Day video from Steve will have the chance to add on to their donations to receive a t-shirt or special incentive item AND be registered for the Friendship Walk! For more information on the Walk, click here.