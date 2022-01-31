MILWAUKEE (AP) – Family members say a young boy has died from injuries suffered in a house fire on Milwaukee’s south side last week.

Relatives say 3-year-old Gideon Simos suffered burns to 80% of his body in Wednesday’s fire at a home near 5th and Madison and died Sunday at Children’s Wisconsin hospital.

State Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez says Gideon was her nephew. Ortiz-Velez says his parents were able to get three of their four children out of the burning home, but initially weren’t able to reach Gideon in a first-floor bedroom. Then his mother broke windows with her arms and was able to find her son. She suffered serious burns.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.