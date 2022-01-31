MILWAUKEE – An 11-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in Milwaukee on Monday.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. while the boy was a passenger in a car near Capitol Drive and Appleton Avenue.

A different vehicle pulled up and fired shots into the first vehicle, hitting the boy.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is expected to survive, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

As of Monday night, no arrests had been made.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact their department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-22-TIPS.