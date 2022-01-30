MILWAUKEE – A search for a man armed with an axe led to a shelter in place alert being sent out in Hartland early Sunday morning.

Police Chief Torin Misko said that police were dispatched to a home on the 400 block of Hartridge Drive just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

A woman and children were “safely evacuated from the home.” Police were unable to determine if the suspect was still inside the home or if he had left, so the shelter in place alert was sent out.

“The suburban critical incident team was requested to assist with locating and safely making contact with the suspect,” Chief Misko said.

“After several hours of attempting to communicate with the suspect, the suspect was taken into custody outside the residence without incident.”

An all-clear alert was sent out around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.