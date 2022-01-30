One person is dead and police are searching for suspects following a shooting in the parking lot of Beloit Memorial High School on Friday night.

A school resource officer who was working a basketball game inside at the time got a report of shots fired and found evidence in the parking lot just before 9:00 p.m. Friday.

Chief Sayers says a person later showed up at a nearby hospital and died as a result of their injuries.

Police say more than 30 people witnessed the shooting in the high school parking lot but are refusing to cooperate with investigators.

“It is absolutely ridiculous that we have 30 to 40 people who witnesses a young man lose his life and refuse to talk to us,” he said.

“The culture of the no snitching needs to stop.”

As of Sunday afternoon, no arrests had been made.