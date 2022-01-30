MILWAUKEE – Bond has been set at $1,000,000 for a man accused of shooting a Milwaukee police officer multiple times on Thursday night.

22-year-old Jetrin Rodthong is facing right felony counts related to the shooting, including attempted 1st degree intentional homicide and 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety.

Rodthong made his initial appearance in court on Sunday where his bond was set.

According to a criminal complaint, Officer Herbert Davis III responded to a call of a person who was passed out behind the wheel of a car on Thursday night.

Officer Davis responded and talked with Rodthong before asking him to step outside of the vehicle.

While standing outside the vehicle, Rodthong allegedly opened fire, hitting Officer Davis multiple times.

Officer Davis returned fire, also hitting Rodthong multiple times.

Rodthong then allegedly stole Officer Davis’ MPD squad car and drove it at a high rate of speed before crashing and fleeing on foot. He was arrested a short time later.

Rodthong had three open warrants for his arrest at the time of the shooting.

He was found to be in possession of several small packages containing meth and fentanyl when he was arrested on Thursday night.

Rodthong is due back in court February 9th for his preliminary hearing.

Officer Davis was released from the hospital on Friday.