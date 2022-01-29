MILWAUKEE- A violent start to the new year continues for the City of Milwaukee after two more shootings on Saturday.

The first shooting, according to the Milwaukee Police Department, occurred around 3 o’clock in the morning on the 1400 block of North 26th Street. Police say a 61-year-old man from Milwaukee was killed in an apparent robbery.

Roughly 8 hours later a 27 year old man was killed on the 900 block of North 27th Street. Police say an argument broke out and several people started shooting as a result of the argument. In addition to the death of the 27 year old, a 60 year old man from Milwaukee was also wounded. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. That man, along with a 33 year old from Milwaukee, were both arrested. According to MPD, criminal charges are pending and will be referred to the District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

According to MPD, there have been 24 homicides in Milwaukee through the first 29 days of the year.