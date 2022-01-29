MADISON- Drastic change could be on the way for the state’s largest school district.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Republican lawmakers plan a proposal that would break up MPS within two years and grow the private school voucher program to every student & family in the district.

Under the legislation proposed by Senate Education Committee chairwoman Alberta Darling, the district would be dissolved by July 1st, 2024 and replaced by four to eight smaller districts. A commission, made up of the Governor, Mayor of Milwaukee, as well as the Superintendent of Public Instruction, and other appointed individuals, would consider changes and make recommendations to the state legislature by October 1st of this year.

Milwaukee School Board President Bob Peterson called the proposal a ‘losing proposition’ when speaking to the paper. Supporters of the legislation say it would improve access to education and improve student achievement.