MILWAUKEE – Theodore Edgecomb has been found guilty of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide in the shooting death of Jason Cleereman.

Edgecomb admitted that he shot Cleereman, but said he did so in self-defense.

Jurors were shows video footage of Edgecomb pulling up to a vehicle which Cleereman was in, punching Cleereman and riding off on his bicycle.

The vehicle then rides up on the sidewalk and Cleereman gets out of the passenger side. He follows Edgecomb to an area off-screen where he is fatally shot.

Edgecomb claimed that he heard Cleereman call him a racial slur and that he feared for his life when he shot him.

Edgecomb now faces up to 60 years in prison on the 1st Degree Intentional Homicide charge.

His sentencing has been set for April 8, 2022.