A new Marquette Law School poll national survey finds majority of public opposes overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling but is closely divided on limiting abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The survey finds of those with an opinion on Roe, 28% say they are in favor of overturning the decision and 72% are opposed to overturning it.

The U.S. Supreme Court is weighing a case out of Mississippi that restricts abortion after 15 weeks. Oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson were given on Dec. 1, 2021. Of those with an opinion on the restriction, 49% favor the limitation while 51% oppose it.

The Marquette survey was conducted Jan. 10-21, 2022 interviewing 1000 adults nationwide, with a margin error of +/-4 percentage points.