A Jefferson County judge has ruled the Department of Natural Resources can continue to test wastewater for PFAS, sometimes called “forever chemicals,” but until the state Legislature sets water quality standards for the compounds, the agency cannot take legal action against those causing the pollution.

In a written decision issued this week, Judge William Hue said the DNR can continue to sample for informational purposes under the Clean Water Act and that those test results should be considered a public record. But, Hue said enforcement cannot be taken.

The decision is a partial victory for Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, which sued to stop the agency’s sampling program last year.