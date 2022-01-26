UPDATE: Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas provided an update on Wednesday morning.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was shot multiple times following a traffic stop near 69th and Adler.

2/2: As of about 3:30 a.m., the deputy was conscious, breathing & receiving treatment. The suspect vehicle driver is in custody. The shooter/passenger, considered armed/dangerous, is at large. West Allis & Milwaukee police departments are assisting in the search. — Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (@MilwCoSheriff) January 26, 2022

Those who live in the area are being told to shelter in place.

According to an EAS alert, the suspect is described as a black male, skinny build, with a black t-shirt and no coat.

We do know that the Medical Examiner was called to the scene.

The Milwaukee Police Association posted on Facebook that the suspect took his own life. The Sheriff’s office is looking to confirm the shooter was the same person who took his own life.

