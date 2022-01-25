Theodore Edgecomb, the man accused of shooting and killing a Milwaukee immigration attorney near Milwaukee’s Brady Street in 2020, is set to take the stand in his trial on Tuesday, his lawyers have said.

Click here to watch the trial live, courtesy of our partners at TMJ4 News.

Edgecomb is accused of killing Jason Cleereman in September of 2020 near Holton and Brady Streets. He faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide. Edgecomb’s defense argues he fired in self defense.

The state rested its case late Monday morning, and the defense began its presentation.