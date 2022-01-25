New research from the Wisconsin Policy Forum found that the share of female lawmakers in Wisconsin has shifted over time from being substantially larger than the rest of the country to currently, about average nationally.

An even smaller share of local offices in Wisconsin such as mayors, or city council or county board seats, are held by women. This lack of female elected leaders at the local level — often the “bench” for higher office — suggests the dynamic at the state level may be unlikely to change significantly in the near term.

Higher levels of female representation are seen in some county posts, the state Supreme Court and school boards. Notably, representation of women in nearly all state and local offices has grown since 2015.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum’s Ashley Fischer explains on Wisconsin’s Morning News.

Listen in the player above.