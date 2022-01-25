MILWAUKEE – Closing arguments are set for Wednesday morning in the trial of a Milwaukee man accused of shooting and killing an attorney in September of 2020.

Theodore Edgecomb took the stand in his own defense on Tuesday, claiming that he shot and killed Jason Cleereman in self-defense.

After hours of cross-examination by the prosecution, the defense rested.

Judge David Borowski said that closing arguments would begin on Wednesday morning. After that, he will give the jury instructions before handing over the case.

After that, both sides will wait for a verdict.