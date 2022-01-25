January 25th is National Plan for Vacation Day!

Need some motivation to book that trip you’ve been dreaming about? Here are some fun facts:

-Research shows that 33% of all American adult vacation days go unused

-62% of Americans feel they desperately need a vacation

-Paid time off (vacation) is perceived by workers as the 2nd-most important benefit employers can offer, behind only health care

-Americans who plan their vacation time off tend to use more of it – but only 28% do!

