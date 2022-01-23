UPDATE @ 10:15 a.m. – All lanes of I-94 South are open at Highway C in Kenosha.

ORIGINAL STORY

MILWAUKEE – Snow and ice are created treacherous travel conditions across southeastern Wisconsin on Sunday monring.

All lanes of I-94 South in Kenosha were shut down around 8:00 a.m. after a semi rolled over into multiple lanes of traffic.

Updated | KENOSHA Co | Crash | I-41 SB | COUNTY C | All Lanes Blocked (One Direction) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) January 23, 2022

Photo courtesy: Wisconsin DOT

As of 8:30 a.m. Sunday, there were at least five other crashes or spun-out vehicles across the Milwaukee freeway system.

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works says salt and plow trucks were out all night clearing main roads and began working on side roads Sunday morning.

” In the neighborhoods, travel lanes will be addressed first,” a press release from Milwaukee DPW reads.

“And with evening snow forecasted we are monitoring conditions for additional activity that may be needed in the overnight.”