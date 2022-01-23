MILWAUKEE – Two people were killed and a third person was injured in a triple-shooting in Milwaukee on Friday.

The Milwaukee Police Department says it happened around 3:36 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up to the 3900 block of N. 75th Street, neat the city’s Northridge Lakes neighborhood.

MCMEO responding to a double homicide in the 3900 blk of N 75. Two adult male victims. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsies on Monday. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) January 21, 2022

The suspects fired shots, killing a 29-year-old man and 38-year-old man. Both were from Milwaukee.

A third person, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious injuries but is expected to survive.

As of Sunday morning, no arrests had been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.